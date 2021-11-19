Awesome! PV Sindhu shares a dreamy throwback video from her ‘own world’; WATCH

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and gorgeous sports stars, PV Sindhu has been setting major fashion goals with her pictures and videos on Instagram.

Her pictures are a treat for the eyes, and she has yet again shared a stunning video which has won over the hearts of the netizens. Taking to the photo-sharing application, PV Sindhu has shared a video from her ‘own world’ and it absolutely deserves your attention.

In the dreamy video, the ace sports star can be spotted in a set of matching crop top and skirt. She kept her hair open and flashed her million-dollar smile as she shot for the camera. In the caption, she wrote, “In my own world

#throwback #memories #takemeback #nature #naturelove #goodtimes” A fan wrote ‘Love you so much didi’ while another commented ‘Sooooo adorable’.

Take a look below.

On the work front, the ace sports star won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The stylish diva is no doubt a perfect example of beauty with brains and that’s why fans never stop admiring her.

Currently, she is making headlines for making her way into the semifinals of Indonesia Masters.

