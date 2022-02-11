AWESOME! Sania Mirza brings a KICKASS TWIST to the saying “There is a light at the end of the tunnel” and it’s UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: In life, we often face situations where we feel sad or get depressed and it feels as if nothing is working in our favour. During such tricky times, we often find solace in quotes, sayings, proverbs, etc. Speaking of which, the saying ‘there is a light at the end of the tunnel’ is hugely popular among people. The saying gives us the hope that a bad situation will end soon. However, now ace tennis star Sania Mirza has brought an interesting and noteworthy twist to the saying and you just can’t afford to miss it.

As we know, Sania Mirza’s sports journey never fails to inspire her army of fans! A former world No. 1 in the doubles discipline, the gorgeous lady inspires all those who want to make a career in sports.

While her career is laudable, her social media game is also on point. In addition to pictures from her work life, she also shares snaps from her stunning photoshoots. And she often backs her pictures with kickass captions. This time too she has wowed the netizens with her pictures and caption.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sania Mirza uploaded two pictures wherein she can be seen donning a classic look, a pair of jeans with white top and black jacket. She kept her hair open and opted for the right makeup which accentuated her look. Fans not only praised her look but also found her caption meaningful. Telling fans that they are the ‘light’ (in the darkness), the sports star wrote, “But my darling, there’s no such thing as the light at the end of the tunnel, you must realize that you are the light.” Agreeing to her caption, a social media user wrote, “So true Ma'am” Another commented, “Well Said” While a third one thanked her saying, “Need this! Thanks for the caption.” Others complimented her look with comments such as ‘Looking smart’, ‘Wow so beautiful and supar dares and lovely smile’, ‘beautiful’, among others.

