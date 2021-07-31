AWW! Check out these SUPER ADORABLE clicks from Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya’s FIRST birthday party

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s son Agastya turned one and this certainly called for a grand celebration.

Little Agastya’s mother made sure to make it a memorable day for him and clicked some lovely clicks and shared the same on her social media handle.

Natasa Stankovic took to Instagram and shared a photo of the décor of the venue where the little one’s birthday was celebrated. She captioned the post as, “Agastya our #bossbaby #1stbirthday”

In another post, the Serbian beauty shared a series of pictures, capturing myriad joyous moments of the cute party. The first picture sees the mom and son duo posing for a cute click. The second one sees a glimpse of the adorable décor were at one place ‘BOSSBABY’ is written.

A day ago, both Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had shared adorable videos on their respective Instagram handles. “You are already 1 and it feels like yesterday you were born Happy bday to our blessing, happiness our joy you are the best thing that has happened to us. Watching you learning new things everyday makes me so happy love you my son , love you so so much” read Natasa’s birthday note for her son, and Hardik, who is currently busy with his cricketer commitment, captioned his video as, “I cannot believe you’re ONE year old already. Agastya, you are my heart and my soul. You’ve shown me what love is more than I’ve ever known. You’ve been the biggest blessing in my life and I cannot imagine a single day without you. Love you and miss you with all my heart”

After getting engaged on 1 January 2020, Hardik and Natasa got married during the COVID pandemic quarantine. The two welcomed their son, Agastya, on 30 July 2020. Since then, the doting parents have been sharing adorable family pictures and videos on social media.

