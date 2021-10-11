AWW! Natasa Stankovic’s HEARTWARMING note for Hardik Pandya will melt your heart; SEE POST

MUMBAI: Natasa Stancovic and Hardik Pandya never fail to give couple goals to their fans and followers. And today the Bollywood actress has written a special note for her better half that will melt your heart.

Calling Hardik Pandya ‘the best’, Natasa Stancovic stated that she and Agastya are blessed to have him by their side. She also mentioned that the cricketer is her whole world. She wrote such adorable words to mark the cricketer’s birthday. “Happy bday my bebu you are my whole world, my everything. Forever grateful for you. Agastya and i are blessed to have you by our side you are simply the best to the and back,” read her note. To back the note, the actress shared a video too, featuring various glimpses of their family.

The cricketer and the Bollywood actress surprised their fans on 1 January 2020 as they announced their engagement. After getting engaged on a dreamy yacht in a filmy style, they became man and wife during the COVID pandemic quarantine and welcomed their son, Agastya, on 30 July 2020. Since then the celebrity couple has been setting major relationship goals by sharing glimpses from their life. The family is often seen having quality time while indulging in fun and outdoor activities. Recently, there were seen posing for a mirror selfie, and in another set of pictures, they were seen chilling on a beach.

