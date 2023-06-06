Aww! Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill’s old chat gets leaked, netizens in awe of their bond, check it out

MUMBAI :Former ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar seems to grab headlines everywhere she goes. The pretty girl has also been in the news for her rumored link up with cricketer Shubman Gill. Now an old Instagram chat between the two has gone viral and it is delightful.

In one screenshot Gill is seen having a insta live session with his fans and Sara joins in to wish him on his birthday. In another chat, Shubman shares a picture of himself working out and a fan comments, “Amazing editing skills”, to which Sara has a hilarious reply, “you think he did it himself?” Her reply seems to hint that Sara helped out in editing the picture for Shubman.

For the unversed, Sara and Shubman sparked dating rumors when they were spotted on a coffee date. They were later seen at a restaurant in London but posted pics separately. Currently they are reportedly spending time in London where the cricketer is there to play WTC Final 2023.

Earlier there were rumors that Shubman was dating actress Sara Ali Khan. They seem to have unfollowed each other on social media.

 


Latest Video