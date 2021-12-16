AWW! Virat Kohli requests paparazzi not to click Vamika’s photos as he and Anushka Sharma get off the bus; DETAILS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most popular power couples.

The actress, her husband along with their daughter Vamika on Thursday, departed for South Africa. India will play three-match Test series against South Africa from December 26.

A video is doing the rounds on social media where Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen getting off the bus along with his other team members at the airport. Virat got off the bus first and requested the paparazzi waiting there, "Baby ka mat lena hann (Don't click the baby's pictures, okay)?" They replied in the affirmative.

ALSO READ: Anushka confirms 'KatVic' will be her new neighbours

Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, then got off the bus as she carried Vamika in a baby carrier. She wore a black tracksuit and white sneakers. Later, she was seen in the queue along with Vamika and her nanny. Anushka and Vamika have been travelling with Virat to different countries for his tournaments. In July, they flew to the UK where the Indian team played two tournaments. Anushka had shared a series of pictures from her English countryside getaway. The couple had also celebrated Vamika's six-month birthday in London. Sharing pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three."

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ:Aww! Virat Kohli pens a lovely message for Anushka Sharma

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES