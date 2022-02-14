Aww! Yuvraj Singh’s adorable Valentine’s Day wish for ‘new mama’ Hazel Keech is not to be missed

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has mesmerized the cricket fans with his cricket journey. He played a key role to help India win two world cups. A champion, he is an inspiration to many! On the other hand, Hazel Keech, who was born in England, is a well-known name in the world of Bollywood. The British−Mauritian film actress is known for playing a supporting role in Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Bodyguard. The pretty lady was also seen in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 7. Their fans were super happy when the two became man and wife. Needless to say, Yuvraj and Hazel give major relationship goals to their fans and admirers.

On Valentine’s Day, the cricketer took to his social media handle and shared a lovely picture with his wife. Alongside, he wrote a caption that won everyone’s heart. Tagging Hazel, he wrote in the caption, “Happy Valentine’s to the new mama my partner in crime.” Reacting to the caption, Hazel adorably wrote, “Happy valentines day Papa to our Panda love you” The post has garnered love from fans as well as celebrities.

Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech welcomed a baby boy this year. Taking to social media, they had written, “To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj."

