Awwdorable! This cozy picture of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic is filled with warmth and love

MUMBAI: One of the most popular and adorable couples, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic leave fans and followers in awe of their beautiful camaraderie.

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got engaged on 1 January 2020. They got married during the COVID pandemic quarantine and welcomed their son, Agastya, in July 2020. Ever since then the couple has been treating fans with their delightful pictures that are absolutely not to be missed. Talking about the cricketer, he currently has a whopping 20.3 million followers on Instagram, and he regularly shares something either from his professional or personal life to update fans about his whereabouts. His new post on the photo-sharing application has a picture with his better half. The cozy picture of the duo has the cricketer leaning on his wife’s shoulder, as they sat together. Seeing the picture, a user commented, “Hottest couple in town” while another wrote, “My Fav.Couple”

While Hardik Pandya shared a romantic picture, Natasa Stankovic Pandya on V-Day shared a video that was full of reminiscences of their love-filled days. Though the actress, who is known for films like Satyagraha, Action Jackson, 7 Hours to Go, Fukrey Returns, Zero, did not mention Happy Valentine’s Day in her caption, the date and the delightful content of the video said it all. Tagging the all-rounder, she shared the video. And in the caption, she dropped two emojis – love and world. In the video, their son Agastya can also be spotted. The video has garnered love from the netizens as many of them took to the comment section and dropped love emojis.

