Badminton players PV Sindhu and Sanyogita Ghorpade set friendship goals in style; watch their dance video

MUMBAI: PV Sindhu took to Instagram and uploaded a fun-filled dance video that you can’t afford to miss. It sees her grooving to the song ‘Iko Iko’.

Well, joining her in the dance session is none other than her buddy Sanyogita Ghorpade. The video, which seems to have been shot at their respective homes, is loaded with fun. Both donned skirt and top and are looking pretty in the video.

Going by PV Sindhu’s caption, looks like they have been friends for a long time and still share a great bond. She wrote, “You can count on me like one , two , three I’ll be there and I know when I need it I can count on you like four , three, two you’ll be there cause That’s what friends are supposed to do, oh yeah and we still have been counting on eachother @sanyogitaghorpade 11 years and counting #11yearsandcounting”

Sanyogita Ghorpade too has shared the video on her Instagram. Alongside, she wrote, “11 years of friendship and forever to go @pvsindhu1 Cheers to the gossips, late night calls,unconditional love for bubble tea and shopping, tiring workouts, never ending endurance training, early morning practice sessions, mid night flights ,lengthy matches which we played against each other To always and forever (ily)”

Needless to say, the badminton players are setting major friendship goals.

