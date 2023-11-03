Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan assaults fan amidst tight security, video goes viral

At times Shakib has issues on the cricket ground and sometimes in his personal life because of his temper. Now, in a recent video, the sportsman is seen losing his cool on a fan
Shakib Al Hasan

MUMBAI :Captain of the Bangladeshi cricket team, Shakib Al Hasan is one of the finest cricketers from the Bangladeshi cricket team. While his sportsmanship is indisputable, it is the cricketer's temperament that has landed him in trouble more often than not. He has made it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons and the latest one is no different. 

At times Shakib has issues on the cricket ground and sometimes in his personal life because of his temper.  Now, in a recent video, the sportsman is seen losing his cool on a fan and starts hitting him. This incident happened amidst tight security and around hundreds of people around. Check out the viral video below;

Bangladesh recently defeated England in the first T20I of the 3-match series. Shakib had earlier said, “The way we approached the game was fantastic, can't ask more from our team. When we were bowling, we were under the pump but no one panicked. Everyone knew what they needed to do. All the bowlers stuck to their plans. Other than my dropped catch, everyone fielded really well. (No fear approach) That's what we want to do.”

Latest Video