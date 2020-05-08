Brian Lara has commented something on Suresh Raina and you can’t miss it

MUMBAI: This piece of news will bring a smile on Suresh Raina’s fans’ faces. Well, a throwback picture of the cricketer has hit social media. The picture sees him posing with none other than legendary cricketer Brian Lara, who is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest batsmen of all time.

Another important factor is it’s not Suresh but Brian Lara who has shared the picture.

it sees a young Suresh Raina posing with Brian Lara. The moment got captured in the year 2003.

Sharing the old picture, the legendary cricketer asked, “Who are these youths??”

He then added, “Fan moment I understand!

He turned out to be a special player.

#2003

#tell”

An elated Suresh Raina replied to this saying, “Indeed my fan moment with Very very special memories. @brianlaraofficial”

Suresh Raina also reposted and wrote, “It was indeed a fan moment. Still remember we landed in Heathrow for under 19 & seeing my idol right there on the airport was unbelievable. It was so inspiring to meet you & to be able to click this picture with you. There on I never looked back & all I wanted to do was to play for my country & give my best. #Respect”

After he expressed his feelings, Brian Lara was all praises for him. He wrote on his comment section, “I am proud of what you have been able to achieve throughout your illustrious career thus far.”

He added, “Continue inspiring the young ones @sureshraina3!.”

Netizens too were excited to see this old picture. They made comments like ‘My best player raina sir’, ‘Wow Unseen Pictures’, ‘& he @sureshraina3 turned out to be my idol. ’

