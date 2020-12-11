Brian Lara is proud of this teacher from the drought-prone village of Paritewadi

MUMBAI: Former West Indies batsman Brian Lara is all praises for an Indian teacher.

Well, we are talking about Ranjitsinh Disale who won Global Teacher Award.

Taking to his social media handle, Brian Lara lauded the Maharashtra teacher for his contribution in the field of education.

The former international cricketer wrote, ‘I AM SO PROUD OF THIS GUY!! @ranjitsinh.disale a teacher from the drought-prone village of Paritewadi, who teaches at the Zilla Parishad Primary School in the state of Maharashtra, India, praised for improving the education of girls won this year’s Global Teacher Prize ahead of 12,000 other nominees from 140 countries.

@ranjitsinh.disale decided to give half of his $1 million usd prize to the other 9 finalists.

He simply said “I believe together we can make a difference and we can make this world a better place”’

Brian Lara further highlighted Ranjitsinh Disale’s thoughts on education. ‘He believes like all of us that every child put on this earth deserves a good education and it’s his job along with all teachers to provide this opportunity,’ wrote the sports star.

He added, ‘Ranjitsinh, I salute you and all teachers for your outstanding contribution to the profession.’

Check out Brian Lara’s post here:

Ranjitsinh Disale is a government school teacher from Paritewadi, Maharashtra. He was bestowed with the Global Teacher Award. He has won prize money of Rs 7 crore.

