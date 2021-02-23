Check out Hardik Pandya and son Agastya’s SPECIAL moments; the little one can’t stop smiling

MUMBAI: While some children are afraid of swimming, some enjoy the water. It seems Hardik Pandya’s little boy belongs to the latter category. The recent Instagram pictures of the cricketer vividly say that little Agastya enjoys being in the water with his dad.

One of the most popular cricketers, Hardik Pandya is pretty active on social media. He regularly shares glimpses from his professional and personal lives. The pictures that he shared a day ago feature him and his son Agastya. The pictures see the father-son duo having a gala time in the swimming pool. Agastya’s bright smiles are proof that he loved playing with water. His father and cricketer captioned the post as “Daddy’s boy.”

Previously, the all-rounder, who is married to actress Natasa Stankovic, had shared a glimpse of his son’s first airplane ride. In the picture, Hardik was seen holding Agastya, who was all smiles after boarding his first flight. He captioned the picture as, “My boy’s first flight.”

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the most popular couples. After getting engaged on 1 January 2020, the couple got married during the COVID pandemic quarantine. The two welcomed son, Agastya, in July 2020.

