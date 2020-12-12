Check out Hardik Pandya’s ‘father duty’; Netizens go gaga over THIS cute video of the cricketer and his son

MUMBAI: Finally, after a long, Hardik Pandya reunited with his son Agastya and Netizens can’t keep calm.

The cricketer, who was away from his family due to his cricket commitments, took to his social media page and shared a super adorable picture with Agastya. The picture of the father-son duo has won everyone’s heart.

In the picture, Hardik can be seen bottle feeding his baby boy. The glimpse will make you go aww. He captioned the picture as, “From national duty to father duty” followed by a heart emoticon.

Hardik’s better half and actress Natasa Stankovic too has shared a post on her social media page. It’s a video which features the cricketer playing with his son. Netizens left comments such as ‘Daddy is back Agastya’, ‘So cuteeeeeee’, ‘Cutest’, ‘And it's a reunion’, ‘Back with agastya lovely duo buddy’, ‘Your boy is sooo cuteee’, ‘you both cuties’, among others.

