Check out these fab looks of Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree

Well-known choreographer and wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal - Dhanashree Verma absolutely rocks some of these fab outfits. Check her out.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 23:10
Check out these fab looks of Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree

MUMBAI:Dhanashree Verma, who is a well-known choreographer, is one of the most active social media users. With more than five million followers on Instagram, the diva has made a strong place for herself in the world of entertainment. She is also the wife of well-known cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. This choreographer and social media icon is known to dazzle fans and audiences with her fabulous looks and outfits. Let’s take a look at some of her fab looks.

Dhanashree looks really graceful as she leans against the wall in this red sweatshirt and black joggers, and her earring and smile just complete her whole look.

The choreographer is completely calm and composed, but completely slays this simple patterned outfit. Simplicity has a new meaning, and the elegant Dhanashree has defined it.

Also Read : Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Choreographer Dhanashree Verma celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary in a cute post; Check it out!

Dhanashree is just sparkling in this sun-kissed photo, where she can be seen sporting a shoulder-less floral dress and sparkly dangling earrings. One can only wonder where she is gazing off to, but all our eyes are fixed on her.

We all know that the beauty is gorgeous and can slay in all outfits. But Dhanashree has now changed our perception with modern working-class look with this grey top and blazer. And topping it off with these pink hued sunglasses, we can’t help but take this beauty seriously!

Donning her blazer once again, Dhanashree has dressed up casually with this orange t-shirt and joggers’ combination. Her wide framed sunglasses completes her chic look, and from her beautiful smile, we know that she is definitely enjoying her boba.

Well, Dhanashree can certainly look amazing in any outfit. What did you think about Dhanashree and her fab outfits? Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read : OMG! Choreographer Dhanashree Verma undergoes a ligament surgery, Yuzvendra Chahal wishes her well

Yuzvendra Chahal Dhanashree Verma TellyChakkar Social media Viral Video Instagram choreographer Dancer Cricket Sports Sports News
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 23:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Check out these fab looks of Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree
MUMBAI:Dhanashree Verma, who is a well-known choreographer, is one of the most active social media users. With more...
From Juhi Chawla confirming the couple's wedding to Isha Ambani reaching the venue - check out the latest updates on Sid - Kiara's wedding
MUMBAI:Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are expected to tie the knot soon. Many of their close friends including Juhi...
Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’s Sneha Jain has this to say about her comparisons to Urofi Javed! Details Inside!Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’s Sneha Jain has this to say about her comparisons to Urofi Javed! Details Inside!
MUMBAI:The actress gets a lot of flack and hate for her photoshoots and is often compared to Uorfi Javed. TellyChakkar...
Exclusive! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’s Sneha Jain has this to say about her comparison to Urofi Javed, details inside
MUMBAI:The actress gets a lot of flack and hate for her photoshoots and is often compared to Uorfi Javed. TellyChakkar...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16: Ravi Dubey talks about Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Shiv Thakre and who he thinks will be the winner, “My best wishes to everyone in the house but Priyanka is my favorite because she is someone from our family”
MUMBAI :Ravi Dubey is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment world. After ruling the hearts of fans on...
Recent Stories
From Juhi Chawla confirming the couple's wedding to Isha Ambani reaching the venue - check out the latest updates on Sid - Kiara
From Juhi Chawla confirming the couple's wedding to Isha Ambani reaching the venue - check out the latest updates on Sid - Kiara's wedding

Latest Video