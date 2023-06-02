Check out these fab looks of Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree

MUMBAI:Dhanashree Verma, who is a well-known choreographer, is one of the most active social media users. With more than five million followers on Instagram, the diva has made a strong place for herself in the world of entertainment. She is also the wife of well-known cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. This choreographer and social media icon is known to dazzle fans and audiences with her fabulous looks and outfits. Let’s take a look at some of her fab looks.

Dhanashree looks really graceful as she leans against the wall in this red sweatshirt and black joggers, and her earring and smile just complete her whole look.

The choreographer is completely calm and composed, but completely slays this simple patterned outfit. Simplicity has a new meaning, and the elegant Dhanashree has defined it.

Also Read : Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Choreographer Dhanashree Verma celebrate their 2nd wedding anniversary in a cute post; Check it out!

Dhanashree is just sparkling in this sun-kissed photo, where she can be seen sporting a shoulder-less floral dress and sparkly dangling earrings. One can only wonder where she is gazing off to, but all our eyes are fixed on her.

We all know that the beauty is gorgeous and can slay in all outfits. But Dhanashree has now changed our perception with modern working-class look with this grey top and blazer. And topping it off with these pink hued sunglasses, we can’t help but take this beauty seriously!

Donning her blazer once again, Dhanashree has dressed up casually with this orange t-shirt and joggers’ combination. Her wide framed sunglasses completes her chic look, and from her beautiful smile, we know that she is definitely enjoying her boba.

Well, Dhanashree can certainly look amazing in any outfit. What did you think about Dhanashree and her fab outfits? Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read : OMG! Choreographer Dhanashree Verma undergoes a ligament surgery, Yuzvendra Chahal wishes her well