Congratulations! Irfan Pathan and Safa Baig welcome their second child

MUMBAI: The year 2021 has not been easy for people due to the second wave of the pandemic. Amidst this, many found a reason to smile as they welcomed a new member to their family. The latest celebrity to embrace parenthood is Irfan Pathan.

The former Indian all-rounder became a father for the second time.

Irfan married Hyderabad-based model, Safa Baig, in February 2016, in Mecca. They already have a son whom they have named Imran Khan.

Now, the couple has welcomed their second child.

The cricketer has been blessed with a baby boy. On Tuesday, the sports star took to his social media handle and shared a picture with his newborn.

Irfan, who is set to make his acting debut in the Kollywood movie Cobra, also revealed the name of his newborn. It is Suleiman Khan.

He wrote alongside the picture, “Safa and I welcome our baby boy SULEIMAN KHAN. Both baby and mother are fine and healthy. #blessings”

Netizens and celebrities showered him with love and blessings. Actress Yuvika Chaudhary wrote, “Congratulations guys ” while Cricketer Piyush Chawla wrote, “bahut bahut Mubarak”.

