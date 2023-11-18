Congratulations! The Great Khali becomes father for the second time to a baby girl with wife Harminder Kaur

MUMBAI: The Great Khali is one of the most iconic wrestlers, with an unmissable and unbelievable height of 7 feet. He is the first Indian in WWE to win the honorary World Heavyweight title. Khali is world famous for his height and leads a very private life with his dear wife Harminder Kaur, who he tied the knot with in February 2002.

Khali and Harminder who have a 9 year old daughter Avleen Rana born in 2014 have now welcomed their second baby; a boy. The couple met through an arranged match and gradually got to know each other and got married.

Khali was a wild card entry in the Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 4 which made him a runner up and the winner was ultimately Shweta Tiwari.

We wish Khali and Harminder heartiest congratulations!

