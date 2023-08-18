Congratulations! Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcome second baby, former Indian cricketer reveals the beautiful name of his baby girl

Yuvraj took to his social media page to share a glimpse of both his children; son Orion and newborn baby girl
Yuvraj Singh

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been very active on social media and has a huge fan following. He is a well-known cricketer with many achievements and accolades in his belt. He has another reason to celebrate as he and his wife actress Hazel Keech have embraced parenthood for the second time, welcoming a baby girl.

Yuvraj took to his social media page to share a glimpse of both his children; son Orion and newborn baby girl and captioned it, “Sleepless nights have become a lot more joyful as we welcome our little princess Aura and complete our family.”

Check out his adorable post here;

The post definitely shows that Yuvi is a hands on dad and both he and Hazel are enjoying the phase of being parents to their two little munchkins. 

Yuvraj Singh is one of the most well-known cricketers on the planet. He has won 7 player of the series awards in ODI cricket, which is the 3rd highest by an Indian.  Hazel has been part of several commercials and South as well as BOllywood films like the Salman Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer Bodyguard.

We extend out heartiest congratulations to Hazel and Yuvraj!

