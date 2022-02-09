Couple Goals! Ajit Agarkar shares a series of love-filled pictures with wife Fatima; check out

MUMBAI: Former Indian Cricketer Ajit Agarkar has an impressive fan following on Instagram. While glimpses from his work life give an update to his fans, the pictures from his personal life are a treat to the eyes. He and his wife Fatima set major relationship goals. They are undoubtedly one of the most adorable and power couples.

Ajit Agarkar has shared a series of pictures with his better half. The pictures are garnering love from fans as well as celebrities. The sports star shared the same to mark their 20th anniversary. Yes, you read that right. The two have completed 20 years of togetherness. Love stories like this definitely give major relationship goals to fans who look up to celebrities for inspiration in their life. Sharing the clicks, Ajit Agarkar wrote, “Happy anniversary baby #20 ” Taking to the comment section, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta dropped love emojis. Meanwhile, fans too showered the two with congratulatory messages.

Earlier, on their 19th anniversary Agarkar had joked saying his wife deserved a medal. Sharing pictures with her, he had written on social media, ““Happy anniversary J! You deserve a medal (or maybe I do)#19#anniversary”

Ajit Agarkar and Fatima Ghadially got married in 2002. They are proud parents of their son, Raj.

