Couple goals! These lovey-dovey PICS of Suresh Raina and Priyanka Chaudhary Raina are giving us Bollywood feels

MUMBAI: Suresh Raina, who has more than 18 million followers on Instagram, never fails to woo his admirers with his delightful posts. His latest Instagram post is too adorable for words.

Taking to his social media page, the cricketer shared a series of pictures wherein he can be seen posing with his wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina. While the mustard plants with yellow flowers adorn the background of the picture, the couple is all smiles for the camera. In the pictures, Priyanka can be seen donning a pair of jeans with a pretty sweater and Suresh, on the other hand, opted for jeans and black sweatshirt. The pictures see the lovebirds posing dramatically for the lens, giving pure Bollywood feels. The two are looking super adorable and fans are in love with their sizzling chemistry.

The cricketer wrote a delightful caption that totally complimented their love-filled pictures. Tagging his wife, he wrote, “Life full colours & drama” followed by the hashtag #farmlife. Social media users went gaga over the clicks and wrote comments such as ‘Raina raini chane ke khet me’, ‘Tujhe dekha toh yeh jana sanam’, ‘Cutest Couple’, ‘This is amazing’, among others. Take a look at the pictures below.

The handsome sports star is pretty active on social media. He keeps on sharing posts to keep his army of fans and followers updated about his whereabouts. A few days ago, Suresh Raina was seen bonding with his family over food. In a video, his family members including his wife, daughter Gracia, and son Rio were seen equipped with their respective tasks, enjoying to the fullest. The video was originally shared by Priyanka, and she briefly described in the caption who did what during their culinary session. Take a look below.

