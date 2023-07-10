Cricketer Anil Kumble’s love story: Must Read! From marrying a divorcee to fighting for his step daughter’s custody, here’s all you need to know

MUMBAI: Anil Kumble is one of the most popular cricketers of India. Born on 17th October 1970, Anil had a passion for cricket from a very young age and joining the local cricket club named ‘Young Cricketers’. He is known to be the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket (619 wickets in 132 matches). Anil was awarded Padma Shri- the fourth-highest civilian award, for his phenomenal contribution to Indian cricket.

While Anil’s professional life has been in the tabloids all over, not many know about his personal life. He not only fell in love with a divorcee named Chethana Ramatheertha but also fought for his step daughter’s custody.

Chethana Ramatheertha married a stock broker in 1986 and welcomed a daughter named Aaruni. The husband wife duo started having a rough patch in their marriage after their daughter was born. Chethana realized that she had made a mistake by marrying this man. She thus started working in a travel agency to avoid her husband.

While working in the travel agency, Chethana met Anil Kumble and the two struck a friendship. The duo started meeting more often which resulted in them knowing each other better and eventually they fell in love.

Chethana and her husband officially divorced in 1998 but the latter filed a case for the legal custody of their daughter Aaruni. It was not an easy battle for Chethana but Anil decided to help her every step of the way and finally she won Aaruni’s custody.

Soon after, Anil expressed his feelings for Chethana and proposed marriage to her. In 1999, Anil and Chethana tied the knot. Along with Chethana’s daughter Aaruni, the couple also had two children; a son named Mayas and a daughter named Svasti.

