Cricketers Shikar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer groove to this viral song in a new reel

Well-known cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer recently shared a reel in which they show off their cool moves. Check it out.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 09:39
MUMBAI: Well-known Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer recently took to their social media handles and posted a reel together. They recorded a fun reel in which they can be seen grooving to one of the most popular songs these days that can be often heard in various reels. The two are well coordinated and get fans and viewers tapping their feet with their simple yet catchy dance moves. Check out the video below:

In the video, Shreyas runs in and snatches Shikhar’s phone from his hand. While Shikhar starts getting angry, Shreyas starts singing along with the song and asks Shikhar to ‘calm down’, and not long after, Shikhar joins in to ‘shake a leg’ with his teammate like they do in the video. The video was captioned, “Calm down baby @shreyas41.”

The two have been playing for the Indian team in the T20 tournament going on. They recently won the India vs New Zealand series by getting 2-1 in their 3 match series. Currently, they are preparing for their upcoming series versus Australia which will begin from the 9th of February and will end on the 13th of February. Shikhar Dhawan often posts videos of him training and we are sure that the two cricketers will work hard and be at the top of their game for the coming games.

