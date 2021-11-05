Delightful! Check out the gorgeous FESTIVE LOOKS of these sports stars

MUMBAI: Diwali, or Dipawali, is one of the most important festivals. The festival of lights is celebrated to spread happiness, positivity, love, and much more. Common people as well as celebrities gorge on delicious food and try to spend quality time with family and friends on this auspicious occasion and make the day memorable. As they celebrate the festival, they also deck up their best, setting major fashion goals. Usually, people prefer to wear traditional outfits on this occasion.

From Leander Paes to PV Sindhu, sports stars took to social media and shared their unmissable festival looks. Taking to his Instagram handle, Leander Paes shared a gorgeous picture with his rumoured girlfriend Kim Sharma. With this picture, it seems they have made it official that they are a couple as Leander wrote, “Happy Diwali from us to all of you! May your year be full of light, happiness and prosperity. God Bless” They looked stunning together as they donned traditional outfits to celebrate the occasion.

On the other hand, PV Sindhu looked mesmerizing as she beautifully posed for the camera, wearing a stunning ethnic outfit. “Happy Diwali #love #light #happiness #” she wrote beside the pics. Meanwhile, Tania Sachdev’s ethereal beauty in a white lehenga won over the hearts of the fans. “Lights! Diyas! Action!” read the caption of the post.

