Delightful! Cricketers posing with their baby girls in these pictures are too adorable for words

MUMBAI: Many say that fathers connect better with their daughters. Talking about our cricketers, many are blessed with daughters. As we talk about it, let’s take a look at delightful pictures of some of our cricketers with their darling daughters.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni:

Dhoni is married to Sakshi, and the duo never fails to set major couple goals. They tied the knot on July 4, 2010, in the presence of family and close friends. They are blessed with a daughter whom they have named Ziva; she was born on February 6, 2015.

Harbhajan Singh:

Harbhajan tied the knot with Geeta Basra in 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, in 2016 and son, Jovan Veer Singh Plaha, in 2021. Check out the cricketer’s photo with Hinaya below.

Virat Kohli:

One of the most popular couples, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never fail to set major relationship goals. The couple is blessed with a baby girl. They are very protective about their daughter, Vamika, and will reveal her face only at the right time. Meanwhile, check out this adorable picture below.

Ajinkya Rahane:

Ajinkya married his childhood friend Radhika Dhopavkar and the two are proud parents to a daughter whom they have named Aarya. Take a look at an adorable photo of the father-daughter duo.

Suresh Raina:

Suresh Raina is married to Priyanka Raina. They are proud parents to a daughter and a son whom they have named Gracia and Rio respectively. Here’s a lovely picture of the cricketer with his daughter.

What do you think of these delightful pictures of the cricketers with their daughters? Tell us in the comment section.

