Did Krunal Pandya wear his brother Hardik’s shirt for THIS photoshoot? A fan says ‘Bhai ki copy kr raha’

MUMBAI: It is said that ‘siblings are our forever best friends’, and we must say the famous Pandya brothers set major sibling goals for their fans and followers.

Krunal and Hardik, who are known for their cricketing skills, always support each other. They share a strong bond. They also enjoy each other’s company a lot and their pictures on social media are proof. The brothers have time and again entertained fans with their delightful pictures and videos.

ALSO READ: Krunal-Hardik Pandya’s throwback video INSPIRES netizens; a fan says, ‘both brothers are zero to hero of our country’

Their ardent fans know how much the brothers love each other. And needless to say, fans love how they treat them with their social media posts. However, one of Krunal’s recent posts has garnered mixed reactions from netizens.

While some showered love on him for the post, others trolled him.

Well, Krunal has shared a picture which seems to be from a photoshoot. He can be seen clad in a pair of black bottoms which he teamed up with a fashionable shirt. He accessorized his look by wearing a few chains, a bracelet, a watch and a pair of spectacles.

He captioned his picture as, “What do you think I'm thinking?” Responding to his question, netizens came up with various answers such as ‘Might be thinking that when will cricket resume in India??’, ‘Ur thinking what are we thinking??’, ‘Nice pic’, ‘When will IPL start’.

In addition, his shirt grabbed a lot of attention, and some even trolled him for the same. While one wondered if he wore his brother’s shirt and politely wrote, ‘This is hardik Pandya ka shirt na bro’, another commented, ‘Bhai ki copy kr raha’. Another fan expressed his disappointment by writing, ‘Matlb Ab aap log dono bhai cricket chodd ke modling karo lockdown ka sabse acha use ap log kar rahe ho sis’.

Check out Krunal’s post and fans’ comments below.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comment section.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Must Check: Hardik and Krunal Pandya look like twins in THIS picture