Did you know THIS 3 Idiots actor’s son won a silver for India at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championship?

3 Idiots is one such comedy-drama that has not just entertained film buffs but also gave a strong message in a beautiful way. While the super hilarious moments made people laugh till their stomach ached, the message won over everyone's heart.

The film encouraged viewers to follow their passion. Produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone: What not to do at IIT! The film features Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, and Omi Vaidya.

Now, here’s an interesting fact about one of the film’s cast members. Did you know the son of one of this film’s actor has won a silver for India at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championship?

Well, he is none other than R. Madhavan’s son Vedaant.

The talented actor let his son follow his passion and shine in the world of sports.

Yes, Vedaant has won silver for India in swimming at the Asian Age Group Swimming Championship.

Back then, an elated Madhavan had taken to social media to share the good news with his fans and friends. Sharing a picture collage, he wrote, “India gets her Silver medal at the Asian Age Games . Gods grace .. Vedaants first official medal representing India .”

