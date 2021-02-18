Did you know cricket was not Ravichandran Ashwin’s FIRST choice?

MUMBAI: Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the most popular cricketers.

The all-rounder has been earning appreciation for his performance. He is currently making headlines for hitting a century against England on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match in Chennai.

While Ashwin has been mesmerizing the sports enthusiasts with his cricketing skills, cricket was actually not his first choice. Yes, you read that right.

According to the reports, Ashwin wanted to become a football player. In fact, for many of his growing years he was well known in his school and neighbourhood for kicking the ball powerfully.

However, destiny had a different plan and he became a professional cricketer.

Born in 1986, Ashwin started his career as a fast bowler, and after some years, he changed into a spin bowler. He made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2010. He has been bestowed with the Arjuna award.

On the personal front, he is married to his childhood friend Prithi. They are proud parents to two daughters.

