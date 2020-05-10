Did you know Hardik Pandya’s fiancée Natasa Stankovic attended THIS dance school for 17 years?

MUMBAI: Famous cricketer Hardik Pandya’s would-be wife and actress Natasa Stankovic has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. She has been wooing the audience with her killer dance moves.

The Serbian model, who came to Mumbai in 2012, made her debut with Prakash Jha’s Satyagraha wherein she showcased her dancing skill. After that, she went on to star in many Bollywood films. She is known for her dance numbers in films like Fukrey Returns, Daddy, Fry Day, among others. She has also participated in the famous dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. She had teamed up with her ex Aly Goni and the two entered the show as a former couple. They impressed the audience with their dance moves.

The actress has showcased her jhatkas and matkas in films and different forms of dance in the reality show. But did you know she is a trained dancer and attended a dance school for 17 years? Yes, you read that right.

Natasa attended Serbia's Ballet Dance School for seventeen years.

Isn’t that amazing? Well, without hard work and practice, no one can hone skill and become better. After years of training, Natasa established herself as a skilled dancer.

On the personal front, Natasa is engaged to famous cricketer Hardik Pandya. The two got engaged in a filmy style and surprised everyone with the good news. The duo got engaged on a dreamy yacht in Dubai this year.

