Did you know MS Dhoni is CRAZY about THIS game?

MUMBAI: Hobbies give us an opportunity to enjoy our free time. Like us, celebrities too have hobbies. While their work commitments keep them occupied, whenever they get free time, they make sure to nurture their hobbies. In this article, we are going to talk about one of the interesting hobbies of MS Dhoni.

It is a known fact that MS Dhoni is fond of two-wheelers and has an amazing collection of bikes. The former Indian cricket captain might not be super active on social media platforms but his wife Sakshi does make sure to treat his fans with his pictures. The star wife occasionally shares pictures of Dhoni leaving the fans jump with joy. She had once shared videos of the cricketer wherein fans got to see him taking his daughter, Ziva, on a bike ride.

Well, in addition to bikes, there is another thing that grabs the attention of the sports star. Well, he is reportedly crazy about video games. As we mentioned above, Sakshi makes sure to treat his fans with his pictures. She had once shared a picture wherein the cricketer was seen engrossed in video games. Sakshi wittily wrote, “Times when you crave attention from #mrsweetie ! Video games vs Wife ( Disclamer : close friends of ours will understand this pik )”

