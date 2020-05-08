Sports

Did you know THIS POPULAR CELEB represented India in both chess and cricket?

Read to know about the person who represented India in both chess and cricket.

08 May 2020

MUMBAI: He has been wooing cricket freaks with his amazing cricket skills. Known for his exceptional leg spinning talent, he represents India in both One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). Well, we are talking about Yuzvendra Chahal.

Owing to his cricket skills, he has a huge fan following. But did you know during his younger days, he was popular for another sport?  

Well, he is a former chess player. Yes, you read that right. He was not a casual player. He was very serious about this game. In fact, he has represented India internationally in chess at youth levels.

Yuzvendra represented India in chess at the World Youth Chess Championship. The lad is even listed in World Chess Federation's official site.

However, destiny had a different plan.

Yuzvendra reportedly struggled to find a sponsor and thus he gave up the game later. 

He then focused on cricket and the rest is history.

Yuzvendra reportedly is the first ever player to represent India in both chess and cricket.

Amazing, isn’t it?

