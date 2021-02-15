Did you know Ravichandran Ashwin’s wife Prithi found him a brat in school?

MUMBAI: Ravichandran Ashwin, who is currently making headlines for hitting a sensational century against England on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test match in Chennai, is one of the most popular cricketers.

The all-rounder, who is married to his childhood friend Prithi, has been mesmerizing the sports enthusiasts with his cricketing skills.

For all the fans of Ravichandran, here is a lesser-known and interesting fact about the cricketer. Well, did you know Prithi found him a brat in school?

Yes, you read that right. In an old interview, Ravichandran’s wife had revealed the same. Prithi told ESPNCricinfo, “I couldn’t stand him in Class 8. He was extremely naughty and his group in class ended up getting pulled up for something or the other. They were the same bunch that went out and played cricket, they played ball-badminton, they played tennis or football or whatever, and they were also the same group that got into trouble… I was trying to be studious and all in school, but this guy (Ashwin) was a brat who would be up to something or the other.”

