FABULOUS! Check out chess player Tania Sachdev’s HIDDEN TALENT

MUMBAI: Over the years, Tania Sachdev has made people go wow with her chess skills. Her game has impressed many and youngsters look up to her for inspiration. While her sporting skills have wowed everyone, her fashion game is also on point. Her Instagram page is home to many stylish pictures of her that are pure fashion goals.

Well, there is more to Tania Sachdev’s profile. She also knows how to hit the dance floor. Taking to her social media handle, she dropped a video wherein she can be seen showcasing her dance moves. She can be seen grooving to Duke & Jones’s song ‘Jiggle Jiggle’. Netizens have reacted to the video in an amusing video. While some liked it, some found it funny.

Praising the dance moves, a few social media users made comments such as ‘The best one I saw on the internet’, Really nailed it.” However, comedian Samay Raina who is also seen in the video left everyone in splits with his dance moves.  A user said, “O god i laughed so hard’ while another commented, ‘The last step from supreme leader was just very hilarious’.

Tania Sachdev, who holds the FIDE titles of International Master (IM) and Woman Grandmaster (WGM), often teases fans with her stylish pictures. A few days ago, she was seen in a short dress. The pretty white dress made her look hot and stylish. The chess player is certainly one of the most popular and stylish sports stars. She sets major sports and fashion goals.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

