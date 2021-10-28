FABULOUS! Gautam Gambhir and wife Natasha shell out major couple goals with THESE PICS

MUMBAI: Gautam Gambhir and Natasha Gambhir are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples.

The two tied the knot in 2011 and since then, they have been giving major relationship goals to their fans and followers. Time and again, Gautam has shared lovely family pictures, leaving fans and followers delighted.

Via their latest post on social media, they have yet again shelled out major couple goals.

The former cricketer took to his Instagram handle and shared two pictures. The first picture is from their wedding day, wherein they can be seen all smiles as they were performing wedding rituals. In the second picture, they can be seen posing and smiling for the camera, looking absolutely adorable together.

Also read: WOW! Jhulan Goswami writes a sweet note for Mithali Raj as she accomplishes THIS; Check out

Along with the pictures, the witty caption also deserves everyone’s attention. Wishing his wife on their anniversary, Gautam Gambhir wrote, “Let’s celebrate the day when you gave up the idea of finding anyone better than me! Happy Anniversary” On the other hand, Natasha shared a video, showcasing various glimpses from their wedding day. Alongside, she wrote, “Didn’t know anything about cricket & fell in love with him! Love is truly a mystery!!! #happy10anniversarytous”

Earlier, Gautam Gambhir shared a picture to bid adieu to summer wear in style. In the picture, the two can be seen in casual wear, looking stylish. In the caption, he wrote, “Adieu to summer wear!!!!!”

Check out the pictures here.

We wish Gautam and Natasha a very happy anniversary!

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Also read: AWW! After sharing her ‘rice story’, Sania Mirza posts this super cute PIC with her loved one; check out