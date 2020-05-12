Five interesting facts about Virender Sehwag

MUMBAI: Virender Sehwag, who has had an inspiring cricketing career, has a huge fan following! The former Indian cricketer, who wears multiple hats, is known for his immense contribution in the world of cricket. The right-handed opening batsman made his on-field debut for the Delhi Cricket team in 1997. Virender’s cricket skills have mesmerized the cricket lovers. He has a number of records. He is the only Indian to have hit two triple centuries. For his contribution in the field of sports, he has been bestowed with many awards including Arjuna Award and Padma Shree. Let’s take a look at some of the interesting facts about him: He has several nicknames including Viru, Nawab of Najafgarh, and Sultan of Multan.

His favourite food is ‘kheer’ made by his mother.

He opened his school Sehwag International School in Jhajjar, Haryana.

If not a cricketer, he would have been in the profession of pharmacy. He hosted a web series called Viru Ke Funde. What do you think about the interesting facts about the cricketer? Hit the comment section. On the personal front, Sehwag tied the knot with Aarti in 2004. They have two sons named Aryavir and Vedant.

