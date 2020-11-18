Sports

Five times Yuzvendra Chahal’s ROMANTIC photos with Dhanashree Verma won our hearts; check out

Yuzvendra is one of the most popular cricketers. He is engaged to Dhanashree Verma.

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
18 Nov 2020 09:50 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Yuzvendra Chahal has carved a niche for himself in the world of sports. He is one of the most popular cricketers. 

The Royal Challengers Banglaore’s bowler rules the hearts of his fans with his cricketing skills. 

Apart from being a well-known cricketer, the leg-spinner is one of the most active social media users. Currently, he has 5.1 million followers on the photo-sharing application, Instagram. 

On the personal front, Yuzvendra is engaged to Dhanashree Verma. They got engaged in August this year. As we mentioned above, Yuzvendra is an active social media user. So, in addition to sharing pictures from his work life, he also posts pictures from his personal life and that also includes love-filled pictures with Dhanashree. 

Recently, he shared some really adorable pictures with Dhanashree. In case you missed them, check out the following five pictures that will melt your heart.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

