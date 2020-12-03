Gautam Gambhir and his ‘sunshine’ twin in white in THIS travel picture; check out

MUMBAI: Gautam Gambhir took to his social media handle and shared a picture from his travel diaries that is not to be missed.

It showcases the former cricketer stylishly posing with his ‘sunshine’.

Well, we are talking about his wife Natasha. Gautam and Natasha are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. The two tied the knot in 2011 and since then, they have been giving major relationship goals to their fans and followers. Time and again, Gautam has shared lovely family pictures, leaving fans and followers delighted.

His latest picture on Instagram sees the duo posing stylishly amidst nature. Also, the two twined in white and looked stunning together. The blue sky, greenery, and the sand made the picture look delightful.

Gautam aptly captioned the picture as, “The sun, the sand & my sunshine. All in one pic!” followed by a love emoji.

