Geeta Phogat shares pictures from her BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS; check out

MUMBAI: Popular wrestler and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (Season-8) contestant Geeta Phogat turns a year older today (15 December).

She celebrated her birthday with her loved ones.

Taking to her social media page, Geeta shared a series of pictures from her birthday celebrations. The first picture sees her posing with her hubby Pawan Kumar, who is also a wrestler, while the last one sees the couple posing along with their son. The trio twined in black and looked adorable together.

Sharing the lovely pictures, Geeta thanked her family members for making her day absolutely unforgettable.

“I wish we could party like that every day, It was definitely worth getting a year older. Thank you for putting so much effort into making my day absolutely unforgettable! Love you All #birthday #memorableday #loveit #family,” she wrote.

Geeta’s husband Pawan shared a throwback picture of them and wrote a heartfelt message for her on Instagram. His caption reads, “Happy Birthday to my lovely wifey and the mother of our child. You make me happy and proud of the things we built together. You are the woman who made our family so strongI love you and I truly hope you are blessed with loads of love and Happiness.”

We wish Geeta a very happy birthday!

