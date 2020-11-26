Geeta Phogat wishes her sister Sangeeta in the sweetest way as she ties the knot with Bajrang Punia; SEE PICTURES

MUMBAI: Wrestler and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Geeta Phogat is elated as her youngest sister Sangeeta Phogat, who is also a wrestler, has started a new chapter in her life. Her sister is now married.

Sangeeta Phogat has tied the knot with wrestler Bajrang Punia. They married in a low-key ceremony in Sangeeta’s village in Haryana in the presence of their near and dear ones. Bajrang looked elegant in Sherwani while Sangeeta looked beautiful in her wedding lehenga.

Geeta is extremely happy for the duo. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture and wished the duo a lifetime of love and happiness. As they started their new lives together, she prayed to the Lord to bless the couple. In the picture, Geeta and her husband Pawan Kumar can be seen posing with Bajrang and Sangeeta.

