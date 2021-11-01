Gossip! Before tying the knot with Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan dated THIS actress

MUMBAI: Zaheer Khan, who is often considered one of the best Indian fast bowlers, enjoys an impressive fan following.

The former cricketer’s cricketing skills earned him applause from all corners.

On the personal front, he is happily married to Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge, who rose to fame with her performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India.

But did you know he was previously in a relationship with actress Isha Sharvani, who is known for her work in films like ‘Kisna: The Warrior Poet’, ‘U, Me aur Hum’, and ‘Luck by Chance’ among others.

The two were in a serious relationship, however, they were not meant to be together. Zaheer Khan and Isha Sharvani broke up after dating for eight long years. In an old interview, when she was asked about their breakup, the actress had said, “I don’t want to talk about that… it is way too personal and something that should remain between two people. It is not right to wash dirty linen in public. We respect each other.”

Zaheer Khan then found love in actress Sagarika Ghatge and their love-filled pictures give fans and followers major couple goals. The couple became man and wife in the year 2017. Check out some of their pictures right here.

