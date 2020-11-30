Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Yuvraj Singh urges fans to imbibe THESE values of Guru Nanak Dev

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Yuvraj Singh took to social media and shared a post, urging fans to imbibe values of Guru Nanak Dev.

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is one of the most significant festivals in Sikhism. It celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak.

Yuvraj took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein he can be seen posing in front of the Golden Temple.

Wishing everyone on this occasion, the former cricketer wrote, “You are our Lord and Master; to You, I offer this prayer. This body and soul are all Your property. You are our mother and father; we are Your children. In Your Grace, there are so many joys Wishing everyone a happy & blessed Gurpurab.”

Further, he urged everyone to imbibe values of Guru Nanak Dev. “Let's always strive to imbibe Guru Nanak Dev Ji's values of togetherness, unity and love. #HappyGurpurab #Gurpurab2020 #YouWeCan” he wrote.

Yuvraj is pretty active on social media. He has a whopping 10.2 million followers on Instagram. Recently, he had shared a selfie via which he gave fans a glimpse of his gym session. Beside the picture, he wrote two motivational quotes, remembering legends Sachin Tendulkar and Roger Federer. “There is no way around hard work !! Embrace it @rogerfederer ! When people throw stones at you turn them into milestones!!! @sachintendulkar some great motivating quotes by the greats ! Find what works for you” read his caption.

