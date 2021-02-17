Hardik and Krunal Pandya's mom dedicates THIS post to their late father; Natasha reacts

MUMBAI: Hardik and Krunal Pandya are two of the most popular cricketers.

The brothers, who never fail to set sibling goals, were very close to their father. A month ago, they lost their father. The news of his father's demise had shocked the entire nation.

On February 16, 2021, Hardik and Krunal Pandya's mom Nalini Pandya took to her Instagram handle and dedicated a heartwarming video to her late husband Himanshu Pandya. The caption of the post read, “Its been a month since you went to a better place, there is not a single moment where I haven't missed you . You are still living in my memories and dreams.” Hardik’s wife and actress Natasa Stankovic reacted to the post by leaving a heart emoji on the comment section.

Take a look below.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic’s son’s DAY OUT; the cricketer says ‘My boy’s clearly a water baby’

Post Himanshu Pandya’s demise, the cricketer had written on his social media handle, “To My Daddy and my Hero To lose you is one of the most difficult things to accept in life but you have left us so many great memories that we can only imagine you smiling! Your sons are standing where they are right now is only because of you, your hard work, your self belief and you were always happy.”

Check out the post here:

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: THIS is how Hardik Pandya is spending quality time with Natasa and Agastya; SEE PICTURES