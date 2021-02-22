Hardik Pandya in awe of THIS picture of Natasa Stankovic; CHECK OUT his reaction

MUMBAI: It seems Hardik Pandya can’t stop drooling over his better half Natasa Stankovic’s latest Instagram picture.

The diva, who has appeared in films like Zero, 7 Hours to Go, and Satyagraha, took to her social media page and shared two pictures of herself. The first picture sees the actress looking at herself in the mirror. She can be seen holding a red rose. The next picture which is a bit hazy sees her goofing around with the rose.

Her husband and cricketer Hardik Pandya is in awe of this picture as he wrote in the comment section “Prettyyy” followed by a love emoji.

ALSO READ: These perfect FAMILY PORTRAITS of sports stars are not to be missed

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the most popular couples. After getting engaged on 1 January 2020, the couple got married during the COVID pandemic quarantine. The two welcomed son, Agastya, in July 2020. The couple has a huge fan following on social media. They regularly share pictures and videos to treat their fans and followers. Recently, they were spotted having a gala time in a swimming pool. It was their son’s first tryst with a swimming pool. Both Hardik and Natasa shared pictures of their outing on social media.

Take a look.