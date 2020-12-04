Hardik Pandya ENJOYS ‘beautiful sunny Canberra’ with Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya enjoyed a beautiful morning with teammates Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Mayank Agarwal, and he made sure to share a glimpse of the same with his army of fans and followers.

Taking to social media, the all-rounder, who has 15.1 million followers on Instagram, shared a vibrant picture wherein he can be seen posing with the trio. The picture also sees Mayank’s wife Aashita Sood.

All of them can be seen in a happy mood as they enjoyed their time at a cafe in Canberra. They are currently in Australia for T20 international.

Sharing the selfie, Hardik wrote, “Out and about beautiful sunny Canberra”.

Hardik is pretty active on social media. He regularly shares pictures from his personal and professional life. A day ago, he had shared a few pictures from the field and mentioned how he was looking forward to T20s now. “Great character and fight from the team! Onto the T20s now,” he wrote. Since he is away from his baby boy Agastya due to professional commitment, he had recently shared a delightful post comprising a video and a picture, showcasing his moments with his son. He captioned the post as, “Play time with Agastya, the thing I miss most. I'll remember these days for the rest of my life.”

