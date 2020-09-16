Hardik Pandya misses his ‘gully cricket’ days, recalls how he was just Harry not India's all-rounder

MUMBAI: All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is now a proud father of a baby boy, is in full action mode as he is gearing up for Indian Premier League 2020. Amidst this, it seems he was missing his old days.

Well, a day ago, Hardik took to his social media handle and shared a post remembering his ‘gully cricket’ days.

He wrote, “My love for cricket started in the gully, with my friends where I was just Harry. Not India's All-Rounder Hardik Pandya, just Harry. All that I have achieved is on the back of those gully cricket days with my friends.” As he shared this post, a fan commented, “Supar hardik my best hero” while another wrote, “Cricket is not just a game it's an emotion.”

On the work front, Hardik is gearing up for IPL 2020 which will take place in the United Arab Emirates this year.

On the personal front, the cricketer and his actress wife Natasa Stankovic welcomed their son, Agastya, in July 2020.

