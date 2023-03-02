Hardik Pandya sets major fashion statements with these outfits

MUMBAI:Hardik Pandya is one of the best cricketers in the scene today. The Indian all-rounder has played for all 3 formats of the game (ODI, Test, and T20) and has helped lead the Indian team to victory on multiple occasions. The cricketer is very active on his social media and frequently takes to his handle to share updates about his games, and also shares photos and videos from his personal life.

Hardik has very often showcased how he is also a style icon and has a very good sense of fashion. He frequently posts pictures of him all decked up and posing for the camera. So let us take a look into some of his iconic outfits and looks.

Patterned shirt and leather jacket

Hardik looks at ease as he poses while seated at the table and smiles for the camera. He is sporting a patterned shirt and tops it off with a bright red leather jacket that is very classy.

Sweater and bomber jacket

Being as classy as ever, Hardik Pandya wears a cosy white sweater paired with a black bomber jacket. To add to his style factor, he sports two steel chains of different lengths and matching shades.

All black suit

Hardik never holds back in the fashion department and he always dresses to impress. Here he donned an all-back suit with some abstract designs paired with a frameless sunglass.

Grey Suit

The cricketer manages to look his best at all times. His outfit in this picture just screams royalty. He has decked up in black turtleneck, grey suit and trousers, and black borderless shades, and a look that can kill. His chain and gold watch add to the look very well.

The one with the hat!

Hardik Pandya always looks his best, and even among nature, he certainly stands out. He sports a coffee colour jacket, black trousers, white shoes, and completes his look with a bucket and shades.

