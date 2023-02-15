Have Sara Tendulkar and cricketer Shubman Gill visited the same restaurant in London together? Netizens point out the latter’s Valentine’s Day pictures has something to do with it

MUMBAI: Young cricketer Shubman Gill was previously spotted with Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan when they were spotted exiting the same hotel and later reportedly seen taking the same flight. He was previously rumored to be dating cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Now Sara Tendulkar and Shubman have sparked rumors that they might still be in a relationship as the duo shared pictures separately of being in a London restaurant but netizens were quick to notice that it is the same restaurant and the people sitting in the background are also the same.

Check out their posts here;

So while Sara’s post was way back a few weeks ago, Shubman posted his yesterday on Valentine’s Day.

Recently on a Punjabi talk show, when Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa had asked him if he is dating Sara he had said, “Maybe or Maybe not”

