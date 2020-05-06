Here’s the connection between Krunal Pandya and Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI: Krunal Pandya has earned name and fame for his love for cricket while Vicky Kaushal has earned the both for his love for films. Both have carved a path for themselves in their respective professions and enjoy a massive fan following.

Interestingly, the duo has a connection. Wondering how? Well, Krunal, who is cricketer Hardik Pandya’s elder brother, is a fan of the Bollywood actor’s work. The cricketer himself revealed the same.

Krunal and Vicky had once come across each other and posed for a click. Krunal also shared the picture on social media.

Calling Vicky ‘bro’, the all-rounder wrote, “Big fan of your work.”

The two had a great time as Krunal further added, “Fun meeting you.”

Check out Krunal Pandya’s throwback Instagram picture with Vicky Kaushal right here:

What do you think about the duo’s picture? Tell us in the comment section.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.