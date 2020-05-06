Sports

Here’s the connection between Krunal Pandya and Vicky Kaushal

Krunal Pandya and Vicky Kaushal are popular names in their respective fields.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 May 2020 06:22 PM

MUMBAI: Krunal Pandya has earned name and fame for his love for cricket while Vicky Kaushal has earned the both for his love for films. Both have carved a path for themselves in their respective professions and enjoy a massive fan following.

Interestingly, the duo has a connection. Wondering how? Well, Krunal, who is cricketer Hardik Pandya’s elder brother, is a fan of the Bollywood actor’s work.  The cricketer himself revealed the same.

Krunal and Vicky had once come across each other and posed for a click.  Krunal also shared the picture on social media.

Calling Vicky ‘bro’, the all-rounder wrote, “Big fan of your work.”

The two had a great time as Krunal further added, “Fun meeting you.”

Check out Krunal Pandya’s throwback Instagram picture with Vicky Kaushal right here:

What do you think about the duo’s picture? Tell us in the comment section.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

Tags Krunal Pandya Vicky Kaushal Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here