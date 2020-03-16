Hilarious! Pankaj Advani’s take on different types of snooker players will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Pankaj Advani is a well-known personality in the sports world and enjoys a huge fan following. While he won over the hearts of the fans with his sporting skills, his social media activity is also not to be missed.

The renowned billiards and snooker player is pretty active on social media. He keeps on sharing glimpses from his work and personal life. This time, he took to his Instagram handle and shared an interesting reel.

Unleashing his humorous side, Pankaj Advani can be seen showing the different types of snooker players. The reel will leave you in splits. Talking about the types of snookers, he showed ‘The one who chalks too much’, I can’t beat you, so I’ll distract you’, ‘The over-expressive one’, and ‘Mr Go Hard or Go Home’. He also aptly showed the expressions of each type of player.

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, he wrote in the caption, "We've all met them...

The reel has entertained the social media users. One wrote, “Love this one” while another one commented, “Hilarious...but I know what you mean.ROFL” One more user commented, “I'm embarrassed.. I don't want to be any one from this list.. lol”

