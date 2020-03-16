Hilarious! Pankaj Advani’s take on different types of snooker players will leave you in splits

Pankaj Advani is a well-known personality in the sports world and enjoys a huge fan following. While he won over the hearts of the fans with his sporting skills, his social media activity is also not to be missed.
Submitted by Tania Roy on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 21:03
Hilarious! Pankaj Advani’s take on different types of snooker players will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Pankaj Advani is a well-known personality in the sports world and enjoys a huge fan following. While he won over the hearts of the fans with his sporting skills, his social media activity is also not to be missed. 

The renowned billiards and snooker player is pretty active on social media. He keeps on sharing glimpses from his work and personal life. This time, he took to his Instagram handle and shared an interesting reel. 

Unleashing his humorous side, Pankaj Advani can be seen showing the different types of snooker players. The reel will leave you in splits. Talking about the types of snookers, he showed ‘The one who chalks too much’, I can’t beat you, so I’ll distract you’, ‘The over-expressive one’, and ‘Mr Go Hard or Go Home’. He also aptly showed the expressions of each type of player. 

Also read: Summer Vibes! Check out KL Rahul’s OH-SO-COOL lifestyle in this video

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, he wrote in the caption, “We've all met them... 

Which one are you? Followed by hashtags such as #snooker #tired #snookerplayer #snookertime #snookertable #snookerlife #snooker #pool #teamindia #billiards #billiardtable #indiaindia #winning #pankajadvani #favouritesport #snookerchampion #snookerchampionship #snookerlove #sportsmanship #mind 

The reel has entertained the social media users. One wrote, “Love this one” while another one commented, “Hilarious...but I know what you mean.ROFL” One more user commented, “I'm embarrassed.. I don't want to be any one from this list.. lol” 

Check out the video here. 

What is your opinion on Pankaj Advani’s take on types of snooker players? Hit the comment section. 

Also read: OMG! Sachin Tendulkar wants to know this from netizens; the latter comes up with amusing answers; check out

Pankaj Advani Reel snooker player Instagram Social media billiards player Types of Snooker Players Video Sports News Sports Stars TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tania Roy's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tania Roy on Fri, 05/20/2022 - 21:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hilarious! Pankaj Advani’s take on different types of snooker players will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Pankaj Advani is a well-known personality in the sports world and enjoys a huge fan following. While he won...
Oh No! Muskaan Bamne aka Pakhi, is shooting despite being unwell, Deet inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Exclusive! I would love to work with Anurag Kasahyap, Dibakar Banerjee, and Imtiaz Ali in the near future: Home Shanti’s Happy Ranajit on his wish list!
MUMBAI: Home Shanti is all set to release on Disney + Hotstar. It is a drama starring Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in...
Glam Queen! Jannat Zubair has the coolest collection of accessories
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Exclusive! “Initially I give the audition for different role but I got selected for Preeti’s character” Deeksha Joshi
MUMBAI: Actress Deeksha Joshi has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Oh No! Preesha advises Rudraksh to listen to his heart, Rudraksh gives a bitter reply
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! “Initially I give the audition for different role but I got selected for Preeti’s character” Deeksha Joshi
Exclusive! “Initially I give the audition for different role but I got selected for Preeti’s character” Deeksha Joshi
Latest Video