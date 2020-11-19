THIS is how Ajinkya Rahane UNWINDS after a productive week

MUMBAI: It is very important to take a break from work. It prepares and motivates one for the next day of work. Different people have different ways to unwind. Some people enjoy reading a novel while some find solace in music. It seems Ajinkya Rahane belongs to the second category.

Yes, the cricketer, who won the hearts of fans with his performance in Indian Premier League 2020, loves to listen to music and that is his way of unwinding after a productive week.

Taking to his social media page, Ajinkya shared a picture wherein he can be seen listening to music. Revealing his love for music, he wrote, “Listening to music and some podcasts. Perfect way to unwind after a productive week at the ground.”

Further, he asked fans and followers for some suggestions. “Any suggestions on good podcasts I can listen to?” he wrote.

Recently, on the occasion of Diwali, he had shared an adorable family picture wherein he was seen posing with his beloved wife and cute daughter. Wishing everyone, he wrote, “This Diwali let’s find the light of positivity around us Hoping everyone is home and celebrating with their loved ones.”

Take a look.

What’s your take on Ajinkya’s post? And what’s your way of unwinding yourself? Hit the comment section.

