This is how Hardik Pandya met his wife Nataša Stanković and fell in love

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya is one of the best cricketers in the scene today. The Indian all-rounder has played for all 3 formats of the game (ODI, Test, and T20) and has helped lead the Indian team to victory on multiple occasions. He is married to Serbian dancer, model, and actress Nataša Stanković, who is based in Mumbai. Post the two getting married, on 30th July 2020, they gave birth to a son – Agastya Pandya.

But do you know how the couple first met? Well, the story goes that Hardik Pandya was once attending a friend’s house for a party where he met Natasa. The two struck up a conversation and they eventually clicked. Initially, the actress was not aware of who he was and what he did. Well things went smoothly and they began dating.

Later on, Hardik proposed to Natasa while they were sailing on a private boat together. The actual date of when they got married was not made aware to the public, but they shared photos of a family function on 31st May which made fans speculate whether it was regarding their wedding. Later, their son was born on 30th June 2020, and even announced the news on their respective social media handles.

In an interview with a media portal, Hardik revealed how his first meeting with Natasa went. He said, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’.”

