This is how Hardik Pandya met his wife Nataša Stanković and fell in love

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Nataša Stanković are well-known social media personalities. But do you know how the couple first met and started dating? Keep reading to find out.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 22:48
This is how Hardik Pandya met his wife Nataša Stanković and fell in love

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya is one of the best cricketers in the scene today. The Indian all-rounder has played for all 3 formats of the game (ODI, Test, and T20) and has helped lead the Indian team to victory on multiple occasions. He is married to Serbian dancer, model, and actress Nataša Stanković, who is based in Mumbai. Post the two getting married, on 30th July 2020, they gave birth to a son – Agastya Pandya.

But do you know how the couple first met? Well, the story goes that Hardik Pandya was once attending a friend’s house for a party where he met Natasa. The two struck up a conversation and they eventually clicked. Initially, the actress was not aware of who he was and what he did. Well things went smoothly and they began dating.

Also Read : Hardik Pandya shares a relaxing picture with wife Natasa Stankovic and son

Later on, Hardik proposed to Natasa while they were sailing on a private boat together. The actual date of when they got married was not made aware to the public, but they shared photos of a family function on 31st May which made fans speculate whether it was regarding their wedding. Later, their son was born on 30th June 2020, and even announced the news on their respective social media handles.

In an interview with a media portal, Hardik revealed how his first meeting with Natasa went. He said, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’.”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read : Good News! Indian cricket Hardik Pandya’s brother Krunal Pandya and his wife welcome a baby boy

Hardik Pandya Cricket Natasa Stankovic Model Indian Cricket Team Sports Sports News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 22:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Aupama tops the shows followed by GHKKPM, YRKKG, Imlie, and Pandya Store
MUMBAI:The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Shweta makes her shocking entry, stops Krish and Prerna’s engagement
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva takes a big decision, Imlie misunderstands
MUMBAI: Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
This is how Hardik Pandya met his wife Nataša Stanković and fell in love
MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya is one of the best cricketers in the scene today. The Indian all-rounder has played for all 3...
Exclusive! This is what Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had to say when asked about who Vinayak really belongs to, deets inside
MUMBAI: Kishori Shahane is a well known face and name in the film and television world. The actress is super talented...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in Dunki, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding and more; here are all the trending entertai
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in Dunki, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of today

Latest Video